ACC Announces 2020 Responsible Care® Energy Efficiency Award Winners

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today honored 13 of its member companies for implementing energy efficiency improvements in 2019. ACC presented 38 awards, 10 of which were deemed projects of "Exceptional Merit." ACC Managing Director of Responsible Care® Tara Henriksen announced the winners at the 2020 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference, which is being held virtually.

The Responsible Care Energy Efficiency Awards program is among ACC's many initiatives to improve energy efficiency. Member companies are required to consider operational energy efficiency as well as waste minimization, reuse and recycling when developing their environmental, health, safety and security plans.

"This award recognizes companies that have made significant improvements in energy efficiency," Henriksen said. "The energy savings help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and are an example of how chemistry is the science behind sustainability. We congratulate today's winners."

The companies receiving awards in 2020 are listed below. Some companies won multiple awards. An asterisk (*) denotes an "Exceptional Merit" award designation for at least one of the projects awarded.

Albemarle Corporation

Arkema Inc.*

BASF Corporation*

Carus Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Dow*

DuPont*

Eastman Chemical Company*

Hexion Inc.

Occidental Chemical Corporation*

Olin Corporation*

SABIC

The Lubrizol Corporation*

ACC member companies nominate specific projects for recognition under the award program. The judging committee that determined the winners is comprised of select ACC member companies. The 2020 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference is being held virtually, May 4-6. For more information, please visit http://www.rcconference.org.

