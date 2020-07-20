Accedian and Tranquil Data Form Data Analytics Partnership to Solve Digital Transformation Challenges Facing CIOs

MONTREAL, Canada, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a new partnership with Tranquil Data, the experts on data context, to address one of the most acute challenges facing digital leaders: providing end-to-end observability and system quality across data management services. Bringing together Accedian's Skylight solution and Tranquil Data's capabilities, the solution will empower technology executives to accelerate data platform initiatives and create new value from existing data by harnessing data context: context ultimately makes discovering and governing derived uses possible and improves agility while reducing risk.

Improving quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) across valuable networks is of paramount importance to CIOs, who are today facing accelerating risk. The sheer amount of third party data streaming across hybrid clouds, data platforms, and private networks is continually increasing. As this data moves between services it is disconnected from context: its business purpose and how it should be handled. Accedian Skylight and Tranquil Data will allow companies to maximize value in data platforms by reconnecting data to its context and lineage, enabling IT and Data Science teams to build and harness next-generation data solutions. Context is the missing piece to unlock observability and quality of experience in hybrid and aggregated environments.

"Every modern enterprise is harvesting massive amounts of data that, if leveraged correctly, can have a transformative impact on their business," said Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer at Accedian. "By combining the end-to-end visibility capabilities of our Skylight solution with the data-driven mission of Tranquil Data, we're confident that we can help CIOs navigate the third party data risk challenges they are faced with and provide the context they need to achieve their digital transformation goals."

Without a solid understanding of where data came from and how it may be used, digital leaders are unable to evolve or expand their product offerings to support their businesses in today's complex global operating environment. The joint solution from Accedian and Tranquil Data proactively ensures that data use is as intended and aligned around business operations from monetization, risk, audit and quality of experience requirements. It provides application development teams agility early in product creation, and operations teams assurance that deployed systems are manageable at scale.

"We're excited to partner with Accedian, a company that strongly believes that visibility and knowledge equates to capability and success," said Seth Proctor, CEO and Founder at Tranquil Data. "This matches our mission at Tranquil: enabling users to fast track digital transformation projects and cloud migration initiatives by harnessing context to mitigate third-party risk and maximize new, derived use of data."

A lack of proactive, policy-based data services not only makes internal and external developers less effective and hinders the execution of new business opportunities, it also leaves compliance officers and other business stakeholders in the dark, and leads to complex audit and diligence processes. Sitting between applications and databases, Accedian Skylight and Tranquil Data enhance a businesses' governance capabilities across systems of record, providing clear insight into where data came from, how it was used, and whether requirements across users and jurisdiction are met.

