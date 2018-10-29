Accedian Launches SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ Service Analytics for Contextual Insights and Proactive Problem Resolution

DataHUB IQ powered by analytics and machine learning to enrich

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Accedian , a leading provider of end-to-end network and application performance management solutions, today announced the launch of its service analytics solution, SkyLIGHT™ DataHUB IQ. The platform gives network and IT operations teams a single, unified view of how their network is behaving and how subscribers are experiencing the network, enabling the prioritization of the most severe customer-impacting issues for immediate resolution.

With the move to closed-loop network automation and the increase of cloud-native network functions, there is a pressing need for new analytics-based monitoring software that can provide full stack views into service availability and performance—in real time and in context. Modern approaches to application and network performance management must encompass both dynamic virtualized environments and physical network conditions in order to be effective.

DataHUB IQ combines and correlates highly granular active and passive monitoring metrics from the SkyLIGHT portfolio with network data from other vendors and sources. Machine learning capabilities are used to detect anomalies from baseline performance, to provide insight into network behavior and issues, and to predict future network issues before they occur. This real-time, contextual insight can be used to automate the performance of virtual and hybrid networks, particularly for closed loop automation and self-healing networks.

DataHUB IQ provides a unified view of the behavior and performance of a network, the services running on it, and the quality customers are truly experiencing. It ensures that network and IT operations teams save time and costs to obtain performance insight, to reduce resources consumed by multiple reporting tools, and to increase the effectiveness of closed-loop automation and self-healing.

"The move towards cloud networks and architectures puts immense strain on those tasked with managing their performance," said Patrick Ostiguy, Founder, President and CEO of Accedian. "SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ provides a 'single pane of glass' through which network and IT operations can troubleshoot network and service problems, using machine learning to identify, predict and prevent issues soon to occur. SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ will dramatically alter the economics of network and service management going forward."

Service provider Colt is currently running a Proof of Concept of Accedian's SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ solution. The solution is leveraging current and historical performance data and machine learning to adjust service parameters in a closed loop.

Further trials are currently underway with other operators in Europe and additional trials are planned to commence in North America and Latin America before the end of 2018.

James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst at Heavy Reading, said: "Operations teams still rely on multiple, siloed tools to analyze data and determine performance issues across multiple network resources, often with very little visibility into end user experience. This approach is costly, time consuming, and no longer sustainable. As service chains become more widely distributed over a hybrid of physical and virtualized infrastructure, network and IT operations teams need a single view of performance and user experience. As we enter the era of 5G, machine learning is a promising new tool, supporting performance management in increasingly dynamic and complex network environments."

Accedian and Colt will take part in a live demonstration of the platform during the Service Assurance Proof of Concept showcase at MEF18. The demonstration will show how SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect service issues and then dynamically adjust MEF 3.0 service parameters in a closed-loop system—across domains, between vendors, and using open APIs aligned with MEF LSO standards. For more details, see here: https://www.mef18event.com/index.php/proof-of-concept-showcase

Available immediately, DataHUB IQ is a cloud-native service analytics platform that can be deployed as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in a public or private cloud. DataHUB IQ is part of SkyLIGHT, the industry's first fully virtualized performance assurance platform. For more information, please visit: www.accedian.com/datahubiq

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility, for control over the best possible end-user digital experience. Full visibility across network services and application chains—spanning virtualized, cloud, software-defined, and physical infrastructure—empowers service providers and enterprises to embrace transformation, make most efficient use of digital assets to realize business goals, and strengthen their competitive position.

Accedian is an established expert at instrumenting networks of every size, with SkyLIGHT™ platform solutions that scale to monitor multinational networks. Since 2005, Accedian has partnered with its customers to deliver solutions across the globe, helping them and their users Experience Performance.

For more information, visit https://accedian.com/ .

