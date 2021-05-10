Accedian Launches Upgraded Skylight 4X Partner Program to Propel New Services Opportunities

MONTREAL, Canada, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced a significant upgrade to their Skylight 4X Partner Program.The upgrades are focused on new service introduction and consultative engagements for managed service (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to drive service adoption, stronger brand awareness, and expanded revenue opportunities.

Today, the majority of partner programs for IT service providers and MSPs/MSSPs are focused on benefits that are tied to the sales of solutions, such as discounts, training credits, and leads; however, they do not provide support around what many MSP/MSSPs are lacking. These include expertise in identifying new markets, the solutions to take to them, and assistance with the new service introduction process. New service introduction is the single most challenging area for MSPs and MSSPs offering a sell-through solution.

Accedian's new Skylight 4X consulting methodology is aimed at increasing both the quantity of opportunities and win rates by enabling MSP/MSSP partners to develop and expand new lines of business with value-based offerings that drive subscription revenues and deepen customer relationships. The consulting methodology is organized into several key areas:

Service identification and strategy: including market and vertical consulting, solution development, competitive analysis, and KPI tracking consultation

Service creation: including identification and creation of operational integration requirements, pricing and packaging commercial consulting, and SLA creation consulting

Service enablement: including operational assessment and implementation guidance and sales and operations training

Service execution: with go-to-market consulting.

"In a competitive market and with a competitive solution, it is the `extras' that drive more adoption and a stronger brand," said Sergio Bea, Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channels at Accedian. "With the updated Skylight 4X Program, we are helping our partners move beyond the technology sale to create new services that drive real value to their clients and differentiate themselves."

"Accedian's MSP Advantage will address the new service introduction process by providing additional key investments and consulting expertise that many MSPs and MSSPs are missing which can significantly limit them in terms of launching new services. The majority of programs today reward partners on success, but do very little to help them expand in new markets where revenue potential is high. This is exactly the focus of the new benefits we are offering as part of our Skylight 4X Program updates," added Kevin Baranowski, Senior Director of Accedian's Global Enterprise MSP and MSSP Channel Sales.

Accedian's Skylight 4X Partner Program upgrades come just months after the program was awarded with a 5-star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. To learn more, please visit accedian.com/partners.

