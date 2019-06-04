Accedian Names Former Citi CAO Don Callahan to Board

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of former Citigroup Chief Administrative Officer, Daniel "Don" Callahan, as an independent board director. Responsible for the global bank's operations and technology functions, Mr. Callahan was a member of Citi's operating committee until his retirement in December 2018.

"Don is a technology visionary and transformative leader in driving strategic change across global organizations," said Accedian Founder and Executive Chairman, Patrick Ostiguy. "He brings a wealth of insight and experience that will help us continue to scale our business and position Accedian with Fortune 100 customers."

Prior to joining Citi in 2007, Mr. Callahan held senior executive positions at Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and IBM Japan. As Citi's head of operations and technology, Don played a key role in transforming Citigroup's geographically diverse and loosely aligned functions into a lean, globally integrated enterprise.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Don to our board. His depth in the financial services industry and strength in overseeing global technology and business operations will greatly benefit Accedian," said Tom Manley, Accedian's Lead Director and Senior Principal at Bridge Growth Partners.

Mr. Callahan currently serves on the boards of Tata Consultancy Services LTD and WEX, Inc. (NYSE:WEX) as well as several other private companies. He also serves on the board of the American Red Cross Greater New York Region, the business committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and is a fellow at the Foreign Policy Association. Mr. Callahan holds a bachelor's in history from Manhattanville College where he serves as Chairman Emeritus.

Contact:

Kaela Loffler

VP Marketing

kaela@accedian.com

+46-70-239-7207

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/accedian/r/accedian-names-former-citi-cao-don-callahan-to-board,c2833545

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18007/2833545/1057445.pdf Accedian Names Former Citi CAO Don Callahan to Board_Press Release

SOURCE Accedian