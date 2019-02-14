Accedian: Operators Confident 5G Access and Edge will Deliver Performance Advantage to Challenge Public Cloud Providers

Network slicing, access & edge cloud ownership to provide QoE guarantee advantage, says survey of global service providers; Unified performance visibility across all layers is a key enabler

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 percent of mobile operators believe that ownership of access networks and edge cloud infrastructure will give them a competitive advantage over public cloud providers in the 5G era, but it requires superior levels of performance to deliver winning customer experiences, according to a new survey conducted by Heavy Reading, on behalf of Accedian.

Industry verticals and enterprise customers addressed by new 5G use cases and services will require highly varied and deterministic guarantees on availability, throughput, and latency. This requirement leads to very specific quality of experience (QoE) demands, on a per-customer basis, that cannot be assured by public cloud providers who offer generic bandwidth, storage and compute for the most common enterprise applications

The Heavy Reading survey also found that more than half (56%) of mobile operators expect to introduce network slicing within two years of commercial 5G launch, and over a longer timeframe, 61% will have "extensively deployed" network slicing. By harnessing access and mobile edge ownership, and new networking slicing capabilities, operators can guarantee and monetize new levels of customer experience.

However, the ability to deliver and monetize customer experience rests on being able to guarantee the service reliability and quality that customers are willing to pay for. Operators will need to commit to commercial SLAs that can be measured and delivered. Key to this will be gaining complete insight into application, service, and network performance.

The "experience chain" from access, to edge, through backhaul and to core network is incredibly complex, and gaining performance visibility across the entire stack is vital to understand real customer experience. Underlining the importance of this requirement, 74% of operators rated unified performance visibility across all network and application layers as a key capability in 5G networks, together with analytics, both real-time (65%) for closed loop automation, and analytics at the network edge (54%).

"5G promises to open up new revenue opportunities from outside the telecoms sphere, but that's only possible if operators can commit to the service guarantees and experiences that these new vertical industry customers need," said Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Accedian. "Cloud and mobile connectivity is far more than just an abstracted Ethernet cable; running reliable, global networks, that are increasingly distributed across hybrid virtualised and physical infrastructure, is a complex business. The only way to ease the pain is to gain an intimate knowledge of how those networks function-empirical performance analysis data and its correlation and visualisation are essential in assuring quality of experience."

"The increasing importance of virtualization for key network functions in 4G and 5G networks, along with the adoption of distributed cloud network architectures, calls for a radical change to service performance monitoring and assurance," said Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading. "Mission-critical and business-critical 5G services can benefit from edge cloud deployment; however, customers will expect demanding service performance levels, backed by SLAs. This requires operators to implement accurate, reliable and proactive network, application and service monitoring in their networks."

Heavy Reading surveyed over 100 mobile operator professionals in Q3 2018 on behalf of Accedian, a leading provider of end-to-end application and network performance solutions. An associated white paper, including the survey results, titled "5G Performance Monitoring: Competitive Advantage at the Network Edge," is available for free download at TakeControlof5G.com.

Visit Accedian at MWC19 in Barcelona February 25-28 in Hall 6, Stand 6D60 to see how Accedian is helping operators globally prepare for 5G performance challenges. To book a one-on-one meeting at the event, please visit TakeControlof5G.com.

CONTACT:

Media Contacts

Mae Kowalke

Accedian

E: mkowalke@accedian.com



Anais Merlin / Duncan McKean

CCgroup PR, for Accedian

T: +44-203-824-9200

E: accedian@ccgrouppr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/accedian/r/accedian--operators-confident-5g-access-and-edge-will-deliver-performance-advantage-to-challenge-pub,c2741703

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Accedian