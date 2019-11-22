Accedian Wins MEF19 Proof of Concept Award for Service Assurance Implementation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced that it was recognized for its Proof of Concept (PoC) at the MEF19 event entitled Dynamic Connectivity and Commerce Enabled by MEF 3.0 and Blockchain.

The PoC, won in conjunction with partners Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global, Sparkle, Tata Communications, Amartus, and Clear Blockchain Technologies, uses innovative blockchain technologies and smart contracts to automate the assignment of SLA violations and penalties.

Accedian's Skylight solution measures performance data against their assigned SLA thresholds and notifies an external penalty assignment solution. A closed blockchain is then used to assign and record the penalties via a smart contract, a pioneering use of blockchain within the data and telecom space.

"We are pleased to be recognized for this innovative Proof of Concept along with our customers and partners. SLA violations and penalty assignments are a major source of inefficiency and churn within the telecom sector. This PoC offers a route to automate the process in a clear, transparent and secure fashion," said Accedian's CEO, Dion Joannou.

To date, the PoC has been operating using synthetic performance management data. Accedian and its partners expect to begin the move to real performance data in 2020 as the PoC moves towards eventual commercial operation.

"Accedian is committed to continuous innovation within both telecoms and enterprise technology," Mr. Joannou said. "The development and recognition of this PoC by the Metro Ethernet Forum is just one example of how we are expanding future business and revenue opportunities for our partners, customers, and the broader technology ecosystem."

For more details on the PoC, visit here.

About Accedian

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure, while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users.

We are committed to empowering our customers with the ability to see far and wide across their IT and network infrastructure and a microscopic ability to dive deep and understand the experience of every user, helping them to delight their own customers each and every time.

Accedian has been delivering solutions to high profile customers globally for over 15 years.

For more information, visit accedian.com

