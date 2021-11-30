Accel Club Completes $170M Financing Round

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon aggregator Accel Club completed $170M of equity and venture debt funding round. Redseed led the equity round, joined by Flyer One Ventures , while North Wall Capital led the debt financing round.

The strategy of Accel Club is to buy and boost growth of e-commerce brands leveraging technology, tools and resources of its platform. The company helps independent online merchants to unlock significant value from selling their businesses.

Max and Nick, the founders of Accel Club

Accel Club is founded by Max Firsov and Nick Tuzenko. Max has more than 15 years of e-commerce experience. He was the founder and CEO of Yandex.Eats and Head of Yandex' food-tech services. Nick worked at Boston Consulting Group, and was a Managing Director at Busfor, acquired by BlaBlaCar in 2019.

Within only 9 months from launch in February 2021, Accel Club reached tens of millions of dollars in annual recurring revenue, while expanding the team to approximately 100 employees.

"We observe the e-commerce market change: classic Consumer Goods Companies are losing online space to smaller brands that benefit customers with their products. We are building a global tech-driven platform that will offer significant value to millions of customers by leveraging our expertise in operations, supply chain, and marketing." — shares Max Firsov, Co-Founder and CEO at Accel Club.

"We've built successful e-commerce businesses, which ended up becoming market leaders. This experience gave us insights into the way e-commerce merchants operate and difficulties they face.This allows us to efficiently structure our transactions, and to swiftly unlock value post integration." — shares Nick Tuzenko, Co-Founder and MD at Accel Club

"Max and Nick managed to assemble an exceptional team of professionals, who demonstrated a level of execution excellence typically seen in significantly more mature businesses. We are extremely pleased to support Accel Club, as they continue to scale and transform the global e-commerce landscape." — said Eugene Belov, Managing Partner at Redseed.

''We are delighted to partner with Accel Club as part of our fast-growing dedicated e-commerce lending strategy and support the company's global presence expansion. As one of the largest European lenders to e-commerce aggregators, we see great potential in this market, driven by the transition of retail sales to online marketplaces." — added Fabian Chrobog, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at North Wall Capital

