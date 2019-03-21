Accel Entertainment Gives Illinois Slot Machine Players a Million Reasons to Play!

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel Entertainment, the country's largest slot machine operator, is giving away one million dollars, culminating in a live grand prize drawing in early 2020. Patrons can enter at participating Accel Entertainment establishments located throughout the state. Each month of the year features different prize amounts, instant wins, entry multiplier days, and golden ticket invitations to the live grand prize event.

Players may enter every hour when visiting a participating location, either through the tablet located in the establishment's gaming area or on the AEPlayer mobile app. Starting March 9, 2019 through March 31, 2019, entrants will be eligible to win the next cash prize of $25,000! Every month will bring new prize amounts and most months more than one prize will be awarded. Entrants may be awarded with additional instant wins or golden tickets qualifying players to possibly win at the grand prize event. Special entrant multiplier days and prize periods can be found on the event calendar on www.aeplayer.com.

Accel Entertainment's Million Dollar Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the states of ILLINOIS, INDIANA, IOWA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, TENNESSEE, and WISCONSIN who are 21 years of age or older. For information on rules and regulations, viewing the prize calendar, winner announcement information, and more visit www.aeplayer.com.

About Accel Entertainment: Accel Entertainment is the largest terminal operator of slot machines and amusement equipment in the Illinois video gaming market. Starting in May 2012, Accel Entertainment has been dedicated to providing top of the line care and service to over 1600 locations and customers across the state.

SOURCE Accel Entertainment

