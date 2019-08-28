Accel-KKR Awarded Investor of the Year by American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel-KKR, a technology focused private equity firm, announced today that it was awarded the Investor of the Year award by the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand for its investment in Seequent, a world leader in the development of geoscience analysis, modelling and collaborative technologies.

The judges selected Accel-KKR's investment in Christchurch-based Seequent because of its importance to the region as it has helped to create more jobs in New Zealand and made it possible for New Zealand investors to continue to participate in the company's growth.

Since 2000, Accel-KKR has invested in a number of companies headquartered in New Zealand and Australia: PageUp and Webstrike, both of which it has since exited, as well as Humanforce, Agent Box, Intelledox, Elev8, Envizi and Seequent.

"We are committed to continuing to invest in great technology businesses in this region," said Tom Barnds, co-founder and managing director at the firm. "To date, we have helped each of these portfolio companies drive international expansion and accelerate growth."

"We are honored to receive the Investor of the Year award," says Dean Jacobson, a managing director at Accel-KKR. "Seequent is a great company and we have been excited to partner with the management team and existing investors. Shaun Maloney and his team have already made a substantial acquisition, increased Seequent's footprint in North America and more than doubled revenues."

"We met many potential investors over the years," added Maloney, CEO of Seequent. "Accel-KKR rose to the top because of its approach to partnering with management and rolling up its sleeves to help us achieve our full potential. I'm glad to see that they have been recognized by the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand."

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London. For more information, please visit accel-kkr.com.

About Seequent

Seequent is a world leader in the development of powerful geoscience analysis, modelling and collaborative technologies for understanding geoscience and engineering design solutions. Our solutions enable people to analyze complex data, manage risk and ultimately make better decisions about earth, environment and energy challenges.

Seequent software is used on large-scale projects globally, including road and rail tunnel construction, groundwater detection and management, geothermal exploration, subsea infrastructure mapping, resource evaluation and subterranean storage of spent nuclear fuel.

Seequent's global footprint includes its Christchurch-based HQ and R&D centre and a network of offices across Asia/Pacific, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe servicing blue-chip companies and customers with leading subsurface solutions in over 100 countries.

Contact: Todd Fogarty

Kekst CNC

T +1 212 521 4854

todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE Accel-KKR

