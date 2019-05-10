Accel Research Sites Announces Appointment of New CEO

DELAND, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel Research Sites (ARS) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Maxwell to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 19. Mr. Maxwell has over 12 years' experience in clinical research leadership and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for ARS. Prior to that, he served in support of clinical leadership at Cancer Treatment Centers of America and operations leadership at Atlanta Institute for Medical Research.

Mr. Maxwell commented, "I am thrilled to be assuming this new role at Accel Research Sites and look forward to driving the growth of the network, so we can offer new treatment options to patients and providers in the communities we serve. Clinical trials are fundamental in advancing clinical innovation, and for many patients these trials offer hope where approved therapies have failed. It is our duty and our mission to connect these patients and their providers with the treatment options they deserve."

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the world to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

SOURCE Accel Research Sites

