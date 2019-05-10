Accel Research Sites' John M. Hill To Chair, Site Network

DELAND, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel Research Sites (ARS) is very pleased to announce the appointment of John M. Hill, CPI, MD, FAAFM to the position of Chair, Integrated Site Network, effective May 1. Dr. Hill has more than 15 years of experience in clinical research. He is board-certified by The American Board of Family Medicine and has earned certification as a Certified Principal Investigator from the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.

Dr. Hill commented, "By enhancing and growing our Integrated Site Network locations, patients in Central Florida will have increased access to novel treatment options years before they may be approved for general use." Dr. Hill's efforts in expanding the site network will decrease the patient burden of having to travel large distances to access clinical studies.

In his new role, Dr. Hill will join existing ARS clinical leaders Dr. Bruce Rankin, Medical Director, DeLand Clinical Research Unit, and Dr. Hayes Williams, Medical Director, Birmingham Clinical Research Unit. "Our medical leadership is the keystone to the success of our growing network of research sites," explains Matt Maxwell, CEO of Accel Research Sites. "It is because of their expertise and the efforts of our growing family of Investigators that we can expand our access to patients and practices throughout the Southeast."

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients through their local providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the world to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

