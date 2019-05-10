Accel Research Sites Promotes Rachel Truxall to Patient Engagement Leader

DELAND, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel Research Sites (ARS) is very pleased to announce the promotion of Rachel Truxall to the position of Associate Vice President, Physician Engagement, effective May 1. Ms. Truxall has more than 15 years of experience in the public health sector and most recently served as Community Outreach Director for ARS. Prior to coming to ARS, she served as a pediatric nurse in a local hospital system and a public health adjunct at Stetson University.

Ms. Truxall states, "I am very excited to be part of the ARS senior leadership team and look forward to helping ARS become a leader in patient-centered outreach activities. Focusing on patient-centered outreach activities will ultimately improve access to clinical trials and health care for residents in our Florida and Alabama ARS communities."

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. We partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the world to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities we serve.

SOURCE Accel Research Sites

Related Links

http://www.accelclinical.com

