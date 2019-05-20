Accela Expands Footprint in Salt Lake City Region with New Office Space and Training Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based software for governments, today announced it is expanding its presence in the Salt Lake City region by moving into larger office space and building a new customer support and customer-facing training facility. Accela opened its Draper, Utah-based office in 2017 and has continued to grow its workforce and capitalize on the region's deep technology talent base.

"Accela is proud to be investing in the Salt Lake City region and building our team with top talent to best support our products, customers and partners," said Jack Reid, Accela's Vice President of Technical Support. "Our new office provides us the elbow-room needed to not only attract incredible talent but to develop a world-class training center that will enable us to offer technical training to customers, partners and employees around the globe."

Accela's new office — at 170 West Election, Suite 200 in Draper, Utah — increases its current capacity to add roughly 50 more employees from its current local headcount of 55 and will allow Accela to host up to 16 different classes of lab-based technical training at three levels of partner certification in its new technical training center. Additionally, the office location houses a gym and cafeteria to support employees.

Accela's Salt Lake City expansion comes on the heels of another recent expansion when the company built a European hub in Dublin, Ireland last fall. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has nine other offices worldwide including New Zealand, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

To learn more about Accela's new office in Salt Lake City, contact us here. Tune in for more from Accela's Reid in an interview he had with the news site Silicon Slopes' "Meat & Potatoes" podcast program, to air later this week.

About Accela:

Accela provides market-leading SaaS solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's open and flexible technology helps agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com

