Accela Recognized as 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner for Community Response During COVID-19

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced that it has been awarded a 2020 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award for "Community Response." The MSUS Awards complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year award program and focus on US-specific partner impact to further modernize and improve service delivery. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's open and flexible SaaS solutions equip state and local governments with the technology to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by transitioning critical citizen services online, enabling remote workflows, and maintaining public health and safety.

"Accela brings more than 20 years of govtech industry expertise which augments our sales teams well," said Dana Barnes, Vice President of Microsoft's State and Local Government group. "Together with Accela, we are increasing value and opening new possibilities for governments to better serve their communities."

The honor recognizes Accela's leadership in speed to customer impact, solution innovation, agility of deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies to help solve challenges faced by Accela's agency customers and their communities during these unprecedented times. Some of Accela's key Microsoft-supported milestones over the past year include:

Through its agile SaaS infrastructure and deep understanding of government best practices, Accela was able to quickly mobilize in response to COVID-19 with its new Response Solutions to help keep operations running and citizens safe and healthy during the aggressively growing crisis. These solutions were developed in response to customer's growing need to digitally serve their constituents to tackle the most critical challenges of the pandemic, and include support for online citizen services, virtual inspections via Microsoft Teams, managing the process of re-opening businesses, and more. Accela was able to onboard existing customers to these new solutions within 1-3 days and offer 14-day-or-less implementation for new agencies to meet essential community needs on a dime.





Accela recently launched a new SaaS Upgrade Program designed to help state and local governments easily move to the cloud to bolster resiliency, scalability, and efficiency. The initiative helps agencies transition from both on-premise systems and Accela's previous SaaS environment to its flexible, purpose-built SaaS solutions powered by Microsoft Azure as seamlessly as possible.





Accela deepened its integrations with Microsoft and fellow tech giant Esri to help governments leverage spatial data and cloud analytics to make more proactive, data-driven decisions. In doing so, agencies can improve economic development, offer greater transparency to their citizens, and save valuable time and resources.

"Accela is incredibly proud to be selected as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner," said Tom Nieto, Chief Operating Officer at Accela. "Our collaborative relationship with Microsoft helps cities, states, and counties across the globe respond to a SaaS execution model ensuring that they can pivot quickly in response to the recent crisis, enable staff to continue delivering critical services remotely, and build resiliency."

Today's announcement builds on Accela's momentum in the SaaS technology space. More than 80 percent of Accela's newly-added customers purchased their cloud solutions, and 66 percent of all Accela customers are now in the cloud. To learn more about Accela Civic Solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

