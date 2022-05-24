Accela to Lead San Joaquin County's Migration to the Cloud

Govtech leader selected for San Joaquin County's digital transformation across multiple departments, including planning, building, fire and public safety, and environmental health

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela ®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions for government, today announced that San Joaquin County, California has selected Accela to lead the county's cloud migration and support its efforts to move vital community services online. The county signed a 15-year contract that includes more than $10M in Accela solutions and professional services. By leveraging Accela and its partners OpenCities and Velosimo , San Joaquin County has one unified platform to enhance how it serves residents and businesses now and into the future.

"Government agencies realize that there is a distinct demand for seamless, digital services in their communities," said Dennis Michalis, chief revenue officer at Accela. "We're excited to help San Joaquin County modernize their services with our powerful platform and suite of Civic Applications. These unified solutions will empower the county to unlock more insights, increase resident engagement and build a stronger community."

Accela was selected out of 24 competing solution providers to help San Joaquin County with its cloud migration and digital transformation. The county will utilize Accela across five departments to support critical services, including business licensing, cannabis regulation, short term rentals, environmental health, public safety, and community planning, building and management. Accela's platform delivers a single user experience, shared data and processes across departments, endless configurations for unique regulatory and workflow needs, and world-class security.

"Our residents want an easy-to-use, consistent and full-service experience from the county, and with Accela's platform, we'll be able to meet these expectations, while also streamlining workflows for staff," said Mark Thomas, CIO at San Joaquin County. "San Joaquin is ready to take the next big step to truly digitizing our government. With Accela we can improve our delivery of critical services now, while also having the flexibility to address future community needs."

San Joaquin County joins dozens of clients on Accela's cloud-based platform, powered by Microsoft Azure. Accela offers both the low-code speed and agility of purpose-built cloud solutions and the power of a unified platform. Additionally, Accela's flexible platform will empower the county to add new solutions and use cases to meet whatever challenges may come next.

San Joaquin County is also tapping into Accela's broad partner network to maximize the extensibility of its platform. The county will rely on OpenCities to enhance local government digital services, optimizing websites and supporting interactions to map out customer journeys. For back-end communication and intersystem use, Velosimo will provide seamless connection management integrations.

"We are thrilled San Joaquin County has selected two of Velosimo's revolutionary no-code integration connectors for the Accela Civic Platform," said Ken Sawtelle, Velosimo chief revenue officer. "The County leads the way in modernizing their services to ensure a connected, uninterrupted experience during electronic plan review and document management activities by staff and citizens."

Accela empowers the world's most forward-thinking agencies, leveraging data to maximize the resident experience. Accela's solutions and expertise are trusted by 80 percent of America's largest cities and more than 275 million residents across the globe. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela