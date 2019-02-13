Accelerance Certifies Q Software as Top Software Development Outsourcing Company

Accelerance certified Q Software across more than 500 business and technology criteria to ensure they are properly prepared for software outsourcing within Western markets. The certification process culminates with an on-site visit with Q Software in Croatia to validate the following criteria: HR practices, team members, facilities, security validation.

In Depth Information for Companies Looking to Outsource

Accelerance published all their investigative findings in the Q Software Partner Showcase - a groundbreaking resource for companies looking to outsource software development. The showcase provides in-depth company reviews and interviews with key company leaders on topics such as: capabilities, processes, and company reviews.

For the Full Showcase and Additional Insight, Click Here :

Q Software is the second fastest growing software development company in Central Europe and excels in the following technologies: Web and mobile apps, Java, PhP, JS, RoR, .Net, UX/UI design and AR/VR development. Additionally, Q Software was awarded the 2018 REBRAND 100® Global Awards and was selected out of 110,000 as the National Winner of the European Business Award.

"We are very excited to start working with Q Software - our first partner in Croatia! They have a startup-like culture but possess strict SDLC process and procedures to ensure successful projects on a consistent basis. We can't wait to see how this partnership will develop," says Bobby Dewrell, VP of Delivery at Accelerance.

Established in 2013, Q Software is a digital solutions provider operating through four global offices in Los Angeles, Belfast, Oslo and Zagreb. Using fresh approach and senior talent, Q Software creates exceptional, cutting edge, digital solutions for clients in 19 countries worldwide. The unique methodology implemented by Q Software integrates creativity, strategy and technology in every project. This approach awarded them the coveted spot as the second 'Fastest Growing Tech Company in Central Europe' by Deloitte Fast 50, Rising Star 2017.

"The partnership with Accelerance is in line with our overall mission to challenge the digital boundaries with innovative software development. Q Software currently works within eighteen countries and a partnership with Accelerance will only increase our reach across the globe," Filip Ljubic, CEO at Q Software.

Accelerance provides professional guidance for planning, sourcing and managing global software teams. Our approach significantly reduces risk for clients by examining internal preparedness in 3 key areas (business, management and technology.) Accelerance has investigated more than 8,000 software companies around the world and traveled to more than 30 countries to conduct deep, on-site assessments. Accelerance provides quality, focused attention to SMBs with trusted Advisors who walk Clients through every aspect of software outsourcing. Through our Company's efforts, Clients are able to mitigate risk and receive high quality software development.

SOURCE Accelerance

Related Links

http://www.accelerance.com

