Accelerate 360, LLC Distributes More Than 35 Million Face Masks And Hand Sanitizer Units To U.S. Consumers And Healthcare Workers

SMYRNA, Ga., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate 360, LLC (Accelerate), announced today that it has delivered more than 35 million facemasks and units of hand sanitizer to retailers, municipalities, states, and medical facilities in the past 30 days.

Accelerate leveraged its agile distribution network of over 800 trucks and 50 distribution centers across the country to respond to needs from national retailers, state agencies, municipalities, and medical facilities to source and deliver the much needed face masks, including N95 masks for hospitals, helping Americans and front-line healthcare workers fill critical needs with speed and agility.

"We are extremely proud of the more than 2,500 Accelerate employees that have worked day and night to deliver millions of masks and hand sanitizers to U.S. citizens and the extraordinary men and women on the front-lines in hospitals and medical facilities nationwide," said Accelerate President and CEO David Parry. "We will continue to utilize our trusted distribution network to ensure timely deliveries of needed products, underscoring how our employees are among the many essential workers helping the country navigate this unprecedented crisis."

Accelerate has distributed more than 25 million masks and 10 million units of hand sanitizer already and continues to focus on the growth of its organization through diversification of its product and service offerings.

"The incredible speed that our hard-working and dedicated team responded with to fulfill these orders underscores our unique culture which allows us to be nimble and agile for our partners and is the foundation for our continued growth and expansion into new and diverse categories. We will continue to expand our footprint with more Federal, State and Municipal agencies as we continue supporting their COVID-19 needs," said Accelerate Chief Business Officer, Trey Holder.

About Accelerate:

Accelerate 360, LLC is the leading wholesale distribution company in the United States distributing a wide array of products in the general merchandise and wellness space. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, Accelerate has 2,500 employees across 50 states, with more than 50 distribution locations and more than 800 delivery trucks servicing grocery, mass, drug, convenience and other commercial entities. For more information, please visit https://accelerate360.com/

SOURCE Accelerate 360, LLC

Related Links

https://accelerate360.com

