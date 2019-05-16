Accelerate Business With Bicle: The E-Mobility Networking Platform
For an industry where sort of everything is new, the e-mobility networking platform, Bicle, is a new phenomenon
May 16, 2019, 17:00 ET
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting as an e-bike business portal one year ago, Bicle® is a digital platform that allows industry professionals in the e-mobility industry to have a social network and build business connections. The website covers all aspects of e-mobility from electric automotive vehicles, light electric vehicles, e-bikes and e-mobility services up to electric planes. Users can engage and contact one another through blog posts and daily talks, as well as the option to upload a social profile.
Bicle offers a platform for people to share insights and new solutions for e-mobility. Leading to all kinds of business opportunities, Bicle delivers content in a unique way that they know their audience desires and enjoys -- all constantly updated to create a captivating experience.
- Integrated social networking: through business linking and personal content sharing
- Business insights: through short, high-impact content, films, animations and infographics
- Social interaction: covering everything from webinars to interactive polls.
All of this is supported by an expert, in-house creative team, on hand to help advertisers creating targeted campaigns in a variety of ways for a global audience.
Bicle is born digital. Find them everywhere on the internet. With their YouTube channel, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Weibo pages, not to mention their own channel, they inspire and connect a fast-growing community.
Join Bicle.com, get inspired and get into contact with industry professionals so Bicle can take the E-Mobility industry to the next level and accelerate businesses together.
Press Contact:
Sven Spekking
Phone +4901607593494
Related Images
logo.png
Logo
Bicle Logo
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5ruwEpdh7M
SOURCE Bicle
Share this article