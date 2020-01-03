Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate in 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 15, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that the company is scheduled to present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the company's investor relations website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for serious infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate sample preparation steps, enabling phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

