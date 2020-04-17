Accelerate Education is Offering A Free Internet Safety Course for Students

ANTHEM, Ariz., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Education, a leading online learning company, announces a free offering of their Internet Safety course to districts and schools impacted by COVID-19 closures.

Districts are facing unprecedented times and are adjusting to placing students and staff online. Accelerate Education wants to help by preparing students for the realities of being online while they adjust to e-learning. Topics covered in this mini, 6-8-hour, course include cyber-bullying, protecting oneself against predators, how to avoid viruses and malware, how to avoid harmful websites, social media safety, and an in-depth look at cheating and plagiarism. Those who learn the skills taught in this course will not only be more successful in their online learning but will have information that will aid them as they transition to adulthood.

"We are offering this course because we know this is a difficult transition that is happening quickly, and we want students to be safe online," said Accelerate Education's President & CEO, Michael Axtman. Districts and schools can learn more and begin the enrollment process by visiting https://accelerate.education/resources/internet-safety/

About Accelerate Education:

Founded in 2010, Accelerate Education is a leading provider of virtual learning solutions for schools and students. Our curriculum is designed to be engaging and meet the needs of all students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Our offering includes original credit, honors, advanced placement, adaptive credit recovery, and independent study courses. In addition, remediation and intervention can be provided through our IDEAL learning library, which houses more than 20,000 learning objects in all content areas.

Accelerate Education specializes in offering high-quality, standards-based curriculum and hosting, as well as instructional services and professional development. Our services are flexible and can be tailored to meet the needs of our schools and individual students.

For more information go to www.Accelerate.Education or email [email protected]

