Accelerate360, LLC Appoints Trey Holder And Matt Ratner As Managing Partners

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, LLC, (Accelerate) announced today that Trey Holder and Matt Ratner have been appointed as Managing Partners of Accelerate. Trey Holder joined Accelerate on April 1, 2019, and he was appointed as the company's Chief Business Officer in September of 2019. Matt Ratner joined Accelerate on April 1, 2019, and he was appointed as the company's Chief Strategic Officer in October of 2019.

Accelerate President and CEO David Parry said, "Trey Holder and Matt Ratner have done a tremendous job driving the rapid expansion of Accelerate. This announcement underscores our confidence in their leadership to continue that growth into the future."

About Accelerate360, LLC



Accelerate provides a turnkey solution for both retailers and brands, from Direct Store Delivery (DSD) to Direct to Consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and everything in between. This includes Sourcing, Distribution, Program Development, Category Management, Merchandising, Marketing and Headquarter Sales. Accelerate is part of the American News Company, LLC family of companies. For more information, please visit www.accelerate360.com.

About American News Company, LLC

American News Company, LLC (ANC) is the leading magazine wholesaler in the United States for publishers and retailers. ANC, through its subsidiary Comag Marketing Group, is a leading provider of national distribution services for publishers, including billing, collection, and sales and marketing. ANC is also a rapidly growing provider of general merchandise products and logistics services for retailers. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, ANC has 1,500 employees across 30 states with more than 70 distribution locations and 800 delivery trucks. For more information, please visit www.anc365.com.

