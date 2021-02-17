Accelerate360, LLC Launches ShopA360 Marketplace Delivering High-Demand Products

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate) today announced the launch of their new business-to-business eCommerce marketplace allowing retail buyers and suppliers to facilitate and fulfill product discovery via a proprietary and secure platform. The platform will launch on February 17 at ShopA360.com.

"ShopA360 provides online access to high-demand products for retailers and other businesses to discover and purchase products at a wholesale discount.," said Accelerate360 Chief Business Officer Trey Holder. "Businesses and retailers today are time-starved and pouring all of their energy and focus into keeping their business operating. Accelerate360 is committed to giving them back some of this time by enabling product discovery and simplifying the ordering process, while helping grow their bottom line."

The launch of ShopA360 helps to address one of the largest challenges many retailers faced in 2020, not having an item or being out of stock of an item when the shopper wants the product. The significant disruptions to the supply chain in the past year furthered the challenge and resulted in lost sales and had a direct impact on the retailer and consumer relationship. ShopA360 helps to solve these issues by sourcing and showcasing in-demand and on-trend products at a great price for the retailer, while simplifying the ordering and replenishment process.

ShopA360 allows suppliers to sign-up directly at ShopA360.com providing them access to an extensive network of buyers across more than 250,000 businesses including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, food service providers, liquor stores, corporate offices, schools, fitness facilities, and many other channels.

Accelerate360 is able to deliver unparalleled efficiencies as it is actively involved in all critical aspects of developing and delivering products into consumers' hands. The company provides best-in-class services across its six lines of business: Sales, Distribution, Fulfillment, Commerce, Brand Development + Marketing and Media, to provide a turnkey solution for its partners.

"This is just the first step in building better ways for suppliers and retailers to connect and rapidly grow their businesses nationally," said Accelerate Chief Strategy Officer Matt Ratner. "It is clear that eCommerce continues to grow at a rapid pace, and ShopA360 underscores our commitment to developing and providing solutions to support the retail ecosystem."

The new ShopA360 platform is open to all suppliers and product categories including general merchandise, health and wellness, and supplies. For more information, go to ShopA360.com.

About Accelerate360, LLC

Accelerate 360 is a distribution, sales, marketing and media conglomerate that provides customized solutions for retailers and consumer product brands across each of our lines of business. With over 100 years of legacy experience, the company has a proven track record in Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Direct to Consumer (DTC) fulfillment as well as sourcing, retail program development, marketing, sales, category management and media solutions. Accelerate360 is also the largest magazine wholesaler in the US and owns over 30 media brands including US Weekly and Men's Journal. The company's internal brand and marketing studio manages proprietary brand development and marketing services throughout the ecosystem. Located in Smyrna, Georgia and with offices and facilities across the US, Accelerate360 is proud to employ over 1,300 employees. For more information, visit Accelerate360.com.

