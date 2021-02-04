Accelerate360, LLC Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer And Chief Legal Officer

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, LLC (ACC) today announced that Eddie James has joined the company in the role of Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Pascoe has joined as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Both Mr. James and Mr. Pascoe report to Accelerate360 CEO David Parry and will be based in the company's Smyrna, GA Headquarters.

"The coming year will be one of extraordinary growth for Accelerate360 and the addition of Eddie and Jeff underscores our strategy to continue to build on our established and emerging businesses in 2021," said Mr. Parry. "We are excited to welcome Eddie and Jeff to the team and look forward to their incredible leadership and experience which will be invaluable to our continued success."

Eddie James is an accomplished financial executive with more than 25 years of experience leading organizations through transformation, M&A and aggressive growth cycles. Prior to joining Accelerate360, Mr. James held leadership roles with startups and global leaders in various industries including transportation/logistics, consumer packaged goods, retail/wholesale and technology/telecom.

Jeff Pascoe is an accomplished legal executive with over two decades of experience. Prior to joining Accelerate 360, he was general counsel of a leading consumer products company, managing its global legal matters. In addition to working as a corporate counsel, Jeff has held roles as a commercial litigator, senior law clerk for the chief judge of a U.S. district court, and speechwriter and special aide for a U.S. Senator.

About Accelerate360, LLC

Accelerate360, LLC is the largest magazine wholesaler in North America and one of the largest publishing/media companies in the United States. In addition, Accelerate360 is a rapidly growing distributor of General Merchandise products (both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer) as well as a provider of logistic services for retailers and brands. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia Accelerate360 has over 1100 employees and 20 locations throughout the U.S. For more information please visit www.accelerate360.com.

SOURCE Accelerate 360, LLC