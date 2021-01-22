Accelerate360 Reaches Agreement To Become Sole Owner Of Comag Marketing Group

SMRYNA, Ga., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, LLC (ACC) today announced that it has completed an agreement for National Publication, Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hudson News to sell its interests in Comag Marketing Group, LLC (CMG) and Genera Solutions, LLC to Accelerate360 effective immediately. With this transaction, Accelerate360 Distribution, LLC becomes the sole owner of CMG & Genera. In addition, Comag and Hudson strengthened their long-standing relationship by extending the magazine distribution agreements between the companies.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to investing in this channel and ensures we are well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the ever-changing marketplace as Jay Felts (President – CMG) and his team continue to work with our publishing partners and build on the outstanding service they have come to expect," said Accelerate360 President and CEO David Parry. "I also want to thank James Cohen and his team for their great effort to complete this transaction and look forward to our continued partnership with Hudson News."

About Comag Marketing Group, LLC

Comag Marketing Group, LLC (CMG) provides supply chain management, retail marketing, business intelligence and publisher financial services to the leading publishers in the U.S. In addition, Genera Solutions, provides backroom accounting, data and IT services. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia CMG provides services throughout the U.S. CMG is a subsidiary of Accelerate360 Distribution, LLC. For more information please visit www.i-cmg.com

About Accelerate360, LLC

Accelerate360, LLC is the largest magazine wholesaler in North America and one of the largest publishing/media companies in the United States. In addition, Accelerate360 is a rapidly growing distributor of General Merchandise products (both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer) as well as a provider of logistic services for retailers and brands. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia Accelerate360 has over 1100 employees and 20 locations throughout the U.S. For more information please visit www.accelerate360.com.

SOURCE Accelerate360, LLC

