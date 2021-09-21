Accelerate360's Us Weekly Partners With New Hope Network As Official Content Sharing Partner For Expo East

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360's Us Weekly today announced that it will hold a significant editorial and promotional presence at Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, PA September 22-25. Us Weekly has long been a pop culture catalyst, bringing its audiences the latest news and information on trend-forward products in fashion, beauty, and wellness and is extending that commitment by establishing a content studio from the show floor of Expo East.

"The Us Weekly audience has turned to, and trusted, the editorial insights and expertise of the brand to bring them the people, places, and products they need to have on their radar so they can be in-the-know and well-informed," said Accelerate360 Chief Marketing Officer Brian Gordon. "This is a great start to a partnership with New Hope Network that we look forward to building on through Expo West in 2022 as we continue to explore and develop new platforms, partnerships, and opportunities for Us that further build on its incredible relationship with consumers and brands alike."

As Content Sharing Partner for Expo East, Us Weekly's Executive Editor and Host of the Glam Squad and Hot Hollywood podcasts Gwen Flamberg will be on-site scouring the show floor for the hottest new products in the beauty and wellness space. Throughout the show, Gwen will provide daily video reports showcasing new products and the personalities behind them including some of the winners of the coveted NEXTY Awards which recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

"We are thrilled to bring increased visibility to our exhibiting brands through a popular media platform like US Weekly, and to help consumers find great natural and organic products via our events. Expo East and Expo West are the biggest launching pads for innovative brands in health and wellness, and this exciting partnership helps further our goal of bringing more health to more people," said Jessica Rubino, Executive Director, Content, Informa Markets' New Hope Network.

Us Weekly's coverage from Expo East kicks-off on Thursday, September 23 at usmagazine.com.

