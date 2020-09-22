Accelerate's LifeToGo and Mark Wahlberg's Performance Inspired Donate 1.3 Million Masks To Schools Across The U.S.

"At Accelerate, we value our long-standing partnerships with our retail partners and wanted to show support for the schools in their communities with our face mask donation," said Accelerate Chief Executive Officer David Parry.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired worked with local school districts in each of the selected cities to identify schools that could best use an influx of face masks. More than 1.3 million students and teachers have received the disposable 3-ply masks in Bentonville (AR), Boise (ID), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Grand Rapids (MI), Lakeland (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Portland (OR), Quincy (MA), Rochester (NY), Salisbury (NC), San Antonio (TX), and Woonsocket (RI).

"This is a great opportunity to partner with LifeToGo and help our students and educators across the country to stay healthy and safe so they can focus on education," said Performance Inspired Founder Mark Wahlberg.

LifeToGo and Performance Inspired have also posted billboards in the same markets featuring Mark Wahlberg thanking essential workers. "With the help of Mark and Performance Inspired, we hope that the billboards also show our appreciation for the essential workers who are bravely stepping up to the challenges created by the pandemic everyday" said Accelerate Chief Business Officer Trey Holder.

Launched as a direct-to-consumer platform by Accelerate in April of 2020, LifeToGo recently launched a successful line of Personal Protection Equipment that includes hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, cloth and disposable face masks, PPE safety kits and immunity boosting supplements available at national retailers and LifeToGo.com.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd, a 25-year industry expert and the ex EVP, GM, & CMO of GNC, launched Performance Inspired in 2016 to help inspire people to live a more active and healthier lifestyle by offering honest, natural and trustworthy products. Currently, two percent of net profits of Performance Inspired goes directly to charity, and the team is always looking for new ways to contribute.

About Accelerate360, LLC:

Accelerate360, LLC is one of the leading wholesale distribution companies in the United States distributing a wide array of products in the general merchandise and wellness space. It provides a number of turnkey business solutions for both businesses and brands including sourcing, distribution, program development, market research, merchandising, and marketing. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, Accelerate has 1,500 employees across 50 states, with more than 50 distribution locations and more than 500 delivery trucks servicing grocery, mass, drug, convenience and other commercial entities. For more information, please visit www.accelerate360.com.

About Performance Inspired:

The Performance Inspired mission started to help inspire people to live a more active and healthier lifestyle by offering honest, all-natural and trustworthy products.

Giving back and charity along with the desire to inspire others is what drives us everyday. Honest marketing without misleading and over-hyped marketing with meaningful formulas without risky or unproven ingredients sets Performance Inspired apart for other brands. Our efficacious, clean and tested formulas are value loaded, and you will feel the difference! Everyone deserves natural, robust and proven products at a great value, not just the celebrity or professional athlete! Do not compromise, select clean, natural active lifestyle products you can trust! Learn more and upgrade to all-natural, robust, clean nutrition at PINutrition.com

SOURCE Accelerate