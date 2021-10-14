Accelerating R&D Activities in Breast Cancer Therapy Market Fueling Optimism for Development of Advanced Treatments

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast cancer drugs market, which has been steadily growing over the past few years, is projected to continue this trend for the next several years. The breast cancer drugs market consists of sales of breast cancer drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapy for treating breast cancer. Manufacturers of breast cancer drugs are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that the breast cancer therapy market was valued at USD 20,206 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach approximately USD 32,603 million by 2026, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2026. The report said, "Certain factors that are expected to drive the market growth are the growing burden of breast cancer, increasing investments in R&D, and advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promoting drug development. Furthermore, the rising number of research studies associated with breast cancer therapy is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Such developments are expected to hold greater opportunities in the treatment of breast cancer. Thus, this is expected to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period."Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO), BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX), Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO).

Mordor Intelligence continued, "Breast cancer therapy describes the treatment of cancer with chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, or others. These therapies block the growth and proliferation of cancer by interfering with specific molecules, such as DNA or proteins, which are involved in the growth or expansion of cancerous cells. North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. During the pandemic situation, many studies were conducted that showed that breast cancer drugs were effective in the treatment of COVID-19. The rising investments in research and development activities are expected to support the breast cancer therapy market's growth in this country."

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) BREAKING NEWS: Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Doses First Patient in Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer - Trial is designed to advance pelareorep's clinical development in China, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market - Oncolytics Biotech® today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has initiated dosing in a bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Results from the bridging trial are expected to allow Adlai Nortye to include data from Oncolytics' North American metastatic breast cancer trials in a future submission to Chinese regulators. The first of Oncolytics' randomized phase 2 trials, IND-213, showed that treatment with pelareorep and paclitaxel led to a statistically significant increase in overall survival compared to treatment with paclitaxel alone. Oncolytics' second randomized phase 2 trial, BRACELET-1, is ongoing and evaluates pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy both with and without a checkpoint inhibitor.

"Adlai's bridging trial is an important step forward for pelareorep's clinical development path in China, which has a rapidly growing pharmaceutical market that is currently the second-largest in the world," said Andrew de Guttadauro, President of Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development. "We are very pleased that dosing in the trial has commenced and congratulate our partner on this notable achievement. Looking ahead, we are eager to continue our partnership with Adlai as we work to advance pelareorep towards registration in major global markets." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, recently announced the completion of its business combination with Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (AMHC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Avego Management, LLC and Metalmark Capital. The business combination closed on September 24, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. and, on or about September 27, 2021, its shares of voting common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "JSPR" and "JSPRW," respectively.

"The completion of our merger and companion PIPE transaction allows Jasper to debut as a public company with greater than $100 million in new capital proceeds to advance the clinical development of JSP191, our first-in-class anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody in development as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent, and our novel mRNA engineered hematopoietic stem cell platform through significant milestones in 2022 and into 2023," said Mr. Jeet Mahal, Chief Financial Officer of Jasper.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, recently announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) reviewed safety data from 36 patients treated in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of NeuroBo's lead drug candidate, ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation being developed as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Based on those findings, the DMC recommended the continuation of the trial without modification.

The two-part Phase 2/3 multi-center, double blind, placebo-controlled study to assess safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ANA001 is being conducted in the U.S. In both phases of the study, hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 (patients not requiring ventilators) receive a seven-day course of ANA001 (niclosamide capsules) in addition to standard-of-care treatment. The Phase 2 part of the trial is expected to enroll 60 patients and the primary objective is to assess safety and tolerability. Secondary objectives include measurements of efficacy (median time to hospital discharge) and pharmacokinetics (PK).

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, recently announced positive results from a pharmacoeconomic study evaluating the cost-effectiveness of using investigational drug Motixafortide as a primary stem cell mobilization (SCM) agent on top of granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), versus G-CSF alone, in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). The study was performed by the Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) team of IQVIA, and was a pre-planned study conducted in parallel with the GENESIS Phase 3 trial. These results, together with the highly significant and clinically meaningful data from the GENESIS trial, strongly support the potential use of Motixafortide, on top of G-CSF, as the standard of care in SCM for ASCT.

The study concluded that the addition of Motixafortide to G-CSF (the current standard of care) is associated with a statistically significant decrease in health resource utilization (HRU) during the ASCT process, compared to G-CSF alone. Based on the significantly higher number of mobilized cells and the lower number of apheresis sessions, lifetime estimates show quality-adjusted-life-year (QALY) benefits and net cost savings of ~$17,000 (not including the cost of Motixafortide), versus G-CSF alone. The study findings, combined with model estimates, suggest that the use of Motixafortide, on top of G-CSF, as the standard of care in mobilization for ASCT, could be a cost-effective option in the US, based on accepted willingness-to-pay (WTP) values for healthcare payers.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, recently reported that following a report of a chromosomal abnormality in ALLO-501A CAR T cells in a patient treated in the ALPHA2 study, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a hold on the Company's AlloCAR T clinical trials.

The Company expects to provide additional updates in the coming weeks following consultation with the FDA. The FDA continues to actively review the end of Phase 1 materials submitted in anticipation for an ALLO-501A pivotal Phase 2 trial.

"Patient safety is our highest priority, and we are committed to working closely with the FDA to evaluate any potential clinical implications of this finding, and determine next steps for advancing ALLO-501A and our clinical programs," said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. "As a leading developer of allogeneic cell therapies, we recognize our added responsibility to fully assess all aspects of our therapies to advance the field. We are grateful for the partnership with the patient community, clinical investigators, our Scientific Advisory Board, and the FDA as we work diligently toward understanding the clinical significance of this finding and to support the development of allogeneic CAR T therapy for cancer."

