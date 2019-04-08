Accelify Launches AcceliDOC Electronic Document Management System

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelify Solutions, LLC (Accelify), a leading provider of special education management systems, is proud to announce the launch of AcceliDOC, its solution to electronic document management. The system streamlines aggregation, organization, and storage of special education documentation generated in or uploaded to AcceliPLAN. The system also supports integration with third-party document management systems, eliminating the need to manually upload and store documents in students' electronic cumulative folders.

"We are thrilled to offer enhanced document management capabilities to our clients," said Alex Brecher, Chief Executive Officer of Accelify. "Creating efficiencies in special education program management is a key driver for us, and the addition of AcceliDOC to our enterprise special education platform supports that goal by simplifying document management and ensuring student files are complete both inside and outside of our systems."

One of the key benefits of AcceliDOC is its ability to sync Accelify system-generated documents, such as parental consent forms and Individualized Education Plans with third-party systems. Utilizing customizable work rules, the system controls when documents are sent to third-party systems and where they are stored within student files inside those systems. AcceliDOC also provides compliance reports that alert users and district administration of files missing from students' cumulative folders.

"With the implementation of AcceliDOC, Accelify has successfully created a sync between AcceliPLAN and our third-party document management system," said Jessica Medulla, Compliance Administrator for Washoe County School District. "Prior to this sync, special education staff were spending excessive amounts of time scanning and uploading required special education documents into students' electronic cumulative folders. With AcceliDOC, staff time spent scanning and uploading documents has been greatly reduced, freeing up more time to service students. AcceliDOC reporting has also enabled compliance checks and assurance that all documents are maintained securely."

About Accelify Solutions, LLC

Accelify is leading provider of special education management systems that are designed to help school districts strengthen special education operations and compliance and maximize Medicaid reimbursement. Our systems streamline everything from plan development and case management (e.g. IEP, 504, IFSP) through the world's most robust set of related service scheduling, tracking and billing systems. Accelify's systems are proven to make personnel more effective while generating a significant return on investment in increased Medicaid reimbursement and more efficient utilization of district resources. Accelify is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.accelify.com.

