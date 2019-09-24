Accelify to Present at National Alliance for Medicaid in Education Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelify Solutions, LLC (Accelify), a leading provider of special education management systems, will be presenting at the upcoming National Alliance for Medicaid in Education (NAME) conference on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Albuquerque, NM.

The presentation, titled "Progress Monitoring – How to Utilize Service Documentation to Impact Student Outcomes," will be presented during four sessions by Casey Gayer, Accelify's Director of Internal Operations, and Amy Barnett, Medicaid Support Specialist for Chesterfield County Public Schools. The presentation will highlight how the same processes used to document related services for IEP compliance monitoring and Medicaid billing can be extended to capture student progress against IEP goals for better data-driven decision-making around student outcomes.

"As a longstanding member of the NAME organization, we are excited for the opportunity to present to our peers on this important topic," said Alex Brecher, Chief Executive Officer of Accelify. "While we know related services documentation is key to maximizing school-based Medicaid reimbursements and monitoring if students are receiving mandated services in compliance with their IEPs, progress monitoring adds additional value by providing instant visibility into the efficacy of those services and how they are impacting student outcomes. We hope this presentation encourages attendees to look for comprehensive solutions that enable both Medicaid documentation and progress monitoring to ensure students are making meaningful gains in their education."

The NAME Annual Conference is a national forum for professionals working in education and/or health care and related fields. The conference provides a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and similar professionals in the field of school-based health at the local, state and federal levels, and provides an opportunity for professional development with the latest information in research, experience and best practices for Medicaid in Education.

About Accelify Solutions, LLC

Accelify is leading provider of special education management systems that are designed to help school districts strengthen special education operations and compliance and maximize Medicaid reimbursement. Our systems streamline everything from plan development and case management (e.g. IEP, 504, IFSP) through the world's most robust set of related service scheduling, tracking and billing systems. Accelify's systems are proven to make personnel more effective while generating a significant return on investment in increased Medicaid reimbursement and more efficient utilization of district resources. Accelify is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.accelify.com.

Contact:

Natalie Roth

Director of Marketing

Accelify Solutions, LLC

3475323209

223391@email4pr.com

SOURCE Accelify Solutions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.accelify.com

