Accelirate Releases RPA365, an RPA 'Automation as an All-Inclusive Service' Offering (Licenses, Implementation & ROC Support Services)

SUNRISE, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelirate Inc. today announced the launch of RPA365, an all-inclusive RPA service (Software Licenses, Implementation & ROC Support services). As the largest niche RPA services provider in the United States, Accelirate has been recognized across the industry for its innovative RPA and AI services and product offerings, including its 90-day automation accelerator program, RPA90X.

As the Enterprise software industry continues to move towards a consumption-based services model such as SAAS and Cloud offerings, Enterprises can benefit from managing their Capital Expenditure budgets by converting some of the costs to Operational Expenditures which may allow for more insights into the ROI sought by the business through those investments.

Accelirate's newly released RPA365 includes all licensing, services, and support required to deliver an enterprise a package of automations tailored to the client's needs. According to the company, moving its clients to a pay-as-you-grow strategy will accelerate enterprise adoption of intelligent automation and provide ease of deployment and scaling, allowing the business to recognize the ROI of RPA at each stage while avoiding huge upfront costs.

The creation of RPA365 comes from the company's experience with large enterprise clients – as the demand for RPA and AI Technologies continues to grow, budgeting capital expenditures for RPA and AI software investments can be a challenge for businesses, who may not see the returns on their investment until further down the line. RPA365 enables businesses to convert RPA Capital Expenditures to Operational Expenditures by combining Software Licensing, Implementation Services and the Accelirate ROC (Robotic Operations Center) into an innovative outcome-based pricing model.

"RPA365 enables clients to own their outcomes while providing all the aspects necessary for a successful RPA program," said Accelirate's Chief Sales Officer Matt Gallo. "These include Process Discovery and Analysis, Documentation, Infrastructure, Development, and 24/7 monitoring and support – everything the client needs for a successful automation program."

This addition to Accelirate's RPA offerings illustrates the company's commitment to creating innovative, value-driven RPA solutions and services for the modern enterprise.

For more information on RPA365 and Accelirate's other RPA service offerings, contact [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Accelirate Inc.