Accelmed Partners Hires Head Of Abbott Ventures

"After working together with Evan for several years and realizing we had a similar DNA relative to being hands-on investment managers, it is a pleasure to have him join the team," commented Dr. Uri Geiger, Founder and Managing Partner. "Together, we look forward to successfully executing a highly differentiated healthtech investment model."

Mr. Norton spent a decade with Abbott leading the corporate venture arm, Abbott Ventures. During this time, Mr. Norton managed minority equity investments, structured transactions, and private company acquisitions on behalf of both Abbott's business units as well as developing entry strategies in white space markets.

Previously, Mr. Norton was a Principal on the medical device investment team at ONSET Ventures, a Sand Hill Road based venture capital firm. Mr. Norton also held numerous operating roles within the healthtech field including managing J&J's OneTouch® Ultra® test strips and meters, the largest LifeScan product line in the self-monitoring of blood glucose category, and starting a new product line at Stryker Corporation which was spun out into its own division. Mr. Norton has an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management where he serves as an adjunct lecturer teaching "Medical Products Commercialization and Funding."

Accelmed, which manages four healthtech funds, is currently investing from its second private equity fund raised in 2016. The current private equity fund, Accelmed Partners I, currently ranks among the top three small (up to $500M) 2016 Vintage Buyout Funds (all strategies, global) based on June 30, 2019 Preqin data. Representative investments include Cogentix which was acquired for $242 million in 2018 by Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB; Keystone Dental, the largest North American independent dental implant company; and Endogastric Solutions, a company with rapidly growing revenue in the gastroesphogeal reflux disorder (GERD) market.

"I am delighted to join the seasoned and talented team of Accelmed Partners as we work to complete investing Accelmed Partners I," stated Norton. "With our collective operating and investing experiences, I am confident in our ability to drive continued growth for our portfolio companies and ultimately create significant value for all stakeholders."

In addition to Dr. Geiger and Mr. Norton, Accelmed Partners leadership includes Lior Shav and Dr. Rafael Torgovicky.

For more information, please visit www.accelmed.com.

