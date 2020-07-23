ACCELQ Recognized as Leader in Automated Testing by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCELQ and its automation testing suite has been recognized by leading research firm, Forrester. According to The Forrester Wave™:

Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 report, "ACCELQ makes its way to the top tier of test automation suites for modern testers as the leader. A new entrant in the wave, with a strong experienced management team which has built ground up on the cloud a suite that integrates a seamless test management and codeless automation capability."

"It's important to rethink methodologies for software testing and automation," says Mahendra Alladi, CEO and founder of ACCELQ. "ACCELQ is the realization of a vision to create a platform that challenges the status quo in the test automation and agile quality assurance world. We have a great team and this is an added proof point of their hard work. What really excites me is what we have planned with continuous innovation and customer focus."

ACCELQ's powerful Universe visual environment provides a modular description approach for testers to create test scenarios that directly relate to the components of an application and to the business processes.

"We couldn't be more thrilled on this important milestone on an exciting journey," says Guljeet Nagpaul, Chief Product Officer of ACCELQ. "It is the first time that a company has entered and shot up straight to Leader position. Our ever increasing global customer base is a continued testament, but it is great to have an independent research firm with the credibility of Forrester validating our leadership."

According to the Forrester report, "It has most of the modern features we expect: self-healing capabilities at the UI level, bots for real time path analysis to identify change impacts, smart UI element handling and DOM management, NLP-like capabilities in lieu of scripting, test planning and management coherent with the needs of testing to be "managed" in pipelines in an Agile+DevOps environment. A versatile tool for many contexts, packaged and custom, with a strong Salesforce partnership, where also its core client base is stronger."

ACCELQ is an Agile testing platform for Functional & API Test automation. Customers are able to automate three times faster with autonomics powered codeless natural language automation. Learn more about the Forrester Wave Report and ACCELQ here: https://www.accelq.com/forrester-wave-leader

