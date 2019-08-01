Acceptance Insurance Sponsoring Back to School Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptance Insurance is sponsoring Orlando's annual Back-to-School Bash, presented by Univision Orlando and 98.1FM Salsa y Más. The event will take place on Saturday, August 3, at the Oviedo Mall, northeast of Orlando, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Along with free haircuts, over 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away. There will also be tax-free shopping, prizes, and a kids' zone.

"Preparing for a new school year can get expensive, especially for families with multiple children," said Chief Insurance Officer Juliet Diiorio. "Acceptance is always looking for meaningful ways to assist our local communities. This event ensures that children in Orlando can show up on the first day of school with the supplies they need, ready to learn. In addition, it helps relieve financial and time obligations for parents trying to get their kids ready to go back to school."

Over 5,000 people attended this back-to-school event last year and received the free services and supplies provided to get ready for the new school year. Acceptance thanks Univision Orlando and 98.1FM Salsa y Más for the opportunity to give back to the families in the Orlando community.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance is an insurance agency owned and operated by First Acceptance Corporation, a publicly-traded corporation (OTCQX: FACO) based in Nashville, Tennessee. Its employee-agents sell automobile insurance and other insurance products (commercial, term life, renters, motorcycle and homeowners) through 348 retail locations in 15 states and a call center. Customers can also purchase insurance through Acceptance via the internet at www.acceptance.com.

