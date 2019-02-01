Acceptance Insurance Sponsors Bill's Elves Toy Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptance Insurance was proud to sponsor the Bill's Elves Toy Drive in San Antonio during the 2018 holiday season. The four local Acceptance Insurance offices served as collection points for toy donations while agents volunteered at shopping events and manned the phones to take monetary donations from KENS 5 viewers. Over $30,000 was raised for the toy drive, the most ever, providing 10,500+ toys and holiday gifts for the children of Child Protective Services.

"Whenever you think of Christmas, you think of children. We are thrilled to be able to help put a little bit of joy into their lives," said SVP of Insurance Operations Juliet Diiorio. "Being able to be so hands on by volunteering at the multiple donation events allowed us to make a direct impact in San Antonio, something we strive to do in all of the communities we serve."

Priding itself on protecting what matters and giving its customers peace of mind, Acceptance Insurance thanks KENS 5 and weatherman Bill Taylor for the opportunity to participate in such a worthwhile cause this past holiday season. Acceptance Insurance has four offices in San Antonio and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance is an insurance agency owned and operated by First Acceptance Corporation, a publicly-traded corporation (OTCQX: FACO) based in Nashville, Tennessee. Its employee-agents sell automobile insurance and other insurance products (commercial, term life, renters, motorcycle and homeowners) through 350 retail locations in 15 states and a call center. Customers can also purchase insurance through Acceptance via the internet at www.acceptance.com.

SOURCE First Acceptance Corporation

Related Links

http://www.acceptance.com

