Accern Named Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern Corporation, a leading no-code, artificial intelligence (AI) FinTech company today, announced its recognition in Crain's 2020 Best Places to Work in New York. Following a survey of more than 20,000 employees, Accern was recognized for its commitment to promoting a fulfilling work environment with a great workplace culture, policies, benefits, and continuous growth opportunities. "Our employees and the continuous improvement of our culture at Accern are our top priority," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Accern. "Crain's recognition of Accern's work environment is a testament to our ongoing efforts in creating an exciting, innovative, and fulfilling work culture as we scale to become the enterprise software leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

Accern offers generous compensation, home office resources, flexible paid time off, and health benefits that extend beyond legal requirements. The company also encourages programs focused on employees' professional development and team bonding, including a weekly educational series, learning sessions, and weekly company gatherings. Accern also embraces diversity and inclusion with a global team operating across the U.S., India, Morocco, and Canada. To get a glimpse of our offerings and meet the team, visit https://accern.com/careers.

"We strive really hard to create an inclusive work culture that focuses on the individual growth of each team member," said Anshul Vikram Pandey, Co-Founder and CTO of Accern. "Great ideas come from team members who feel connected to the cause, so it's extremely important for us to reflect that belief in the way we work and take care of each other."

The Best Places to Work in New York City award program identifies and recognizes the city's best employers. Crain's partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, to survey more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs. Respondents filled out a form assessing work environment, leadership, company culture, and benefits. Best Companies Group is in charge of managing the entire process from distributing the surveys, analyzing the data, and determining the final rankings. The winners are then published by Crain's New York Business.

Accern enhances artificial intelligence (AI) workflows for financial service enterprises with a no-code AI platform. Researchers, business analysts, data science teams, and developers use Accern to build and deploy AI use cases powered by adaptive natural language processing (NLP) and forecasting features. The results are that companies cut costs, generate better risk and investment insights, and experience a 24x productivity gain with our industry-leading AI use cases. Allianz, IBM, and Jefferies are utilizing Accern to accelerate innovation. For more information on how we can accelerate AI adoption for your organization, visit accern.com.

