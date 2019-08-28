Access Fixtures Introduces a Versatile New LED Canopy Light

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced a budget-friendly canopy light called the SYRF which is available in both a round and a square design. SYRF is a fixture that flush mounts to ceilings and canopies at retail facilities, schools, hotels, hospitals, and any other similar commercial location. The SYRF boasts incredible value and efficiency at 22 lumens per dollar, and an L70 rated life of 147,000 hours, guaranteeing years of maintenance-free use. A smooth frosted polycarbonate lens emits light in a wide 110 degree beam spread and prevents glare, even when mounting from ceilings between 8 to 12 feet high. A durable die cast aluminum housing and vandal resistant one-piece lens prevents breakage or shattering.

SYRF 11w LED Square Canopy Light, 120-277v SYRF 11w LED Round Canopy Light, 120-277v

"SYRF is available in a round or square design and can be easily utilized in multiple commercial settings," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Its' long life and lumen output in conjunction with its price make it a great option for lighting all kinds of ceilings and outdoor canopies."

At 11.6 system watts, SYRF emits up to 75 lumens per watt, making it an incredibly efficient fixture. SYRF is low profile, measuring only 7" wide and 2" thick. It is available in 4000K white light and comes in standard 120-277v non-dimmable and is also available with 120v line dimming compatibility. SYRF is IP54 rated and CSA listed for use in damp locations. This fixture has a built in heat sink that extends the life of the fixture and increases efficiency in warmer ambient temperatures. This canopy light fixture is available in white powdercoat over a chromate conversion coating or custom RAL to match any ceiling. All SYRF canopy light fixtures come with a 5 year Access Fixtures warranty.

