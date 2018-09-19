Access Fixtures is Introducing Custom and Affordable Decorative LED Street Lights

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures is proud to announce a new low-cost line of decorative LED post light packages. Whether you're looking to illuminate a quaint main street, shopping area, or a larger boulevard project, Access Fixtures can provide the decorative LED street lights you need. All models include options such as post height, wattage, Kelvin, pole style, gauge, sensor option, and color finish.

Our ABOL LED Outdoor Post Light provides uniform lighting and sophistication to sidewalks and park areas.

These decorative LED street lights are waterproof, weatherproof, and corrosion resistant. In addition, all of our post light packages feature a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

"These decorative LED street lights are designed to illuminate Main Street, parks, hotel entrances, surface parking lots and more," says Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. "Each decorative street light style has multiple pole heights and wattages available to meet the code requirements including foot candles delivered and max/min ratios of almost every community in the USA, Caribbean and Canada."

LED Fixtures Save Costs and Last Longer

Access Fixtures' decorative street light fixtures feature long lasting and energy-saving LED technology. Multiple wattage choices facilitate selecting the correct LED array to provide maximum light while remaining below the maximum light level set by the community. Multiple pole heights and custom cut poles can meet the light distribution requirements for safe egress and while also meeting the height limitations of municipal code. Each luminaire is available with a choice of three light temperatures to complement surrounding lighting too. Rated L70 @ 50,000 hours these decorative street light fixtures will provide years of maintenance-free lighting. For additional information on these fixtures or to order a photometric analysis on the various post light packages we have available, call us at 800-468-9925 or email us at customerservice@accessfixtures.com.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

Media Contact:

Cara Porcella

201857@email4pr.com

800-468-9925, ext. 3030

SOURCE Access Fixtures

Related Links

https://www.accessfixtures.com

