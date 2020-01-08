ACCESS Health International Announces Charitable Donation of $2.5 Million from Chair and Founder William A. Haseltine

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCESS Health International, a global health nonprofit, today announced a donation of 2.5 million USD from noted scientist, businessman, and philanthropist William A. Haseltine. The donation from the William A. Haseltine Charitable Trust Foundation for Science, Health and the Arts is expected to have a profound impact on ACCESS Health's work to help countries achieve universal health coverage through digital health technologies and health systems strengthening.

Dr. Haseltine co-founded ACCESS Health in 2007 as a nonprofit think tank and advisory organization dedicated to the vision that all people have access to high quality, affordable healthcare and a right to lead a healthy, productive life. Over the course of the last decade, Dr. Haseltine has donated more than 4 million USD to the organization, helping ACCESS Health grow from a single office in Hyderabad, India to a global organization with activities in many of the major cities around the world.

"The impact ACCESS Health International has made on government policies and care practices on a global scale has far exceeded my early hopes and aspirations for the organization," said Dr. Haseltine upon making the donation. "I am convinced our impact will only increase in the coming years. Advances in digital technologies are creating powerful new opportunities to streamline the flow of information between patients and providers, improving digital financial service models for health, and ensuring accountability and continuous quality improvement across healthcare systems. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead."

Dr. Haseltine's career spans more than forty years at the forefront of medical research and application. He has educated a generation of scientists and physicians at Harvard Medical School, designed the strategy to develop the first treatment for HIV/AIDS, and led the team that pioneered the development of new drugs based on information from the human genome. As Chair and President of ACCESS Health International, Dr. Haseltine continues to dedicate his time and energy to ensure that progress in digital and medical technology and health system design translate to improved health outcomes around the world.

Dr. Haseltine's donation will be spread over a period of five years and will provide seed funding for new initiatives within ACCESS Health and in partnership with governments and other leading healthcare agencies worldwide.

