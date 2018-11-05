Access Healthcare Welcomes David Tassoni as President of US Operations

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, one of the largest providers of healthcare revenue cycle management and IT services, announced that David Tassoni has joined Access Healthcare as President of U.S. Operations. David has over 2 decades of experience in leading organizations with business processes and services across healthcare, travel, and financial services industries.

David will lead the U.S. healthcare operations working directly with Anurag Jain, Chairman, and members of the Access Healthcare Executive team. David's responsibilities include establishing both short-term and long-term strategic business goals and expansion of the Access Healthcare brand and market share.

David joins us from athenahealth, where he worked for 10 years as SVP of Operations, establishing and leading their flagship operations center in Belfast, Maine. During his tenure, David successfully scaled the company's core revenue cycle management (RCM) and document management services, as well as customer support and patient communications. In addition, he was actively involved in deploying key automation technology in RCM and leveraging offshore partnerships that helped drive athenahealth's ten-fold expansion.

Prior to athenahealth, David worked at MBNA America where he led several key operations in lending, customer satisfaction, fraud management, and loan acquisition. He played an important role in the company's massive growth to become the world's leading credit card bank and employing over 15,000 people at its peak.

"David brings significant expertise in scaling healthcare revenue cycle business and technology operations," says Anurag Jain, Chairman of Access Healthcare. "I'm excited that David is joining at this time as we embark into a new era of process automation solutions and prepare to launch new service offerings."

"Access Healthcare has been on the forefront in adopting the latest technologies in the revenue cycle space," says David. "I'm honored to join a fast-growing company like Access Healthcare, and I'm very much looking forward to expanding their healthcare operations with new services into new markets."

About Access Healthcare

Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to healthcare providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 delivery centers in the US, India and the Philippines, and its 11,000+ staff is committed to delivering revenue cycle excellence by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, Access Healthcare supports over 300,000 physicians, serves 80+ specialties, processes over $70 billions of A/R annually, and ascribes medical codes to over 30 million charts annually. To learn more, please visit www.accesshealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Manish Jain

info@accesshealthcare.com

+91 98410 38446

Christina Miranda

sales@accesshealthcare.com

+1 844 533 1307

SOURCE Access Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.accesshealthcare.com

