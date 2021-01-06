Access Holdings Raises $340 Million for Inaugural Private Equity Fund, Exceeding Target by 36%

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Holdings, a Baltimore-based mid-market investment firm specializing in a purposeful buy-and-build investment approach, today announced the final close of its inaugural fund, raising $340 million from 15 institutional investors. This is one of the largest inaugural closed-end funds raised by a Mid-Atlantic private equity firm.

The fund, Access Holdings Fund I L.P., was oversubscribed and exceeded its target of $250 million by 36% despite difficult circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant drop in the number of first-time private equity funds closings.

"I believe today's fund closing demonstrates that Access Holdings is well-positioned to continue our purposeful buy-and-build approach," said Access Holdings Founder and Managing Partner Kevin McAllister. "We are humbled by the confidence our new and existing investors have placed in us. I'm incredibly proud of our team's hard work amid the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to continue identifying new business opportunities across North America in the coming year."





Access Holdings utilizes an innovative hands-on investment strategy, operating a concentrated portfolio with five to seven platforms per fund. The firm deploys extensive research capabilities to identify and acquire platforms in niche essential service-based industries with stable demand characteristics such as pet cremation, end-of-life services, car wash, sports multi-media, and life insurance.

The firm partners with entrepreneurs to scale businesses with quantifiable value propositions and strong fundamentals. Access implements several contemporary and technologically enabled value-creation programs within its portfolio companies. Access endeavors to systematically drive expansion through these replicable programs and the advancement of exceptional executive leadership. Together Access believes these capabilities support the development of enduring market-leading businesses.

Access Holdings was founded in 2013 and raised over $280 million as an independent sponsor. Currently, the firm manages more than $1 billion of assets.

Visit accessholdings.com to learn more about Access Holdings' purposeful investment strategy and portfolio.



The advisory firm, Campbell Lutyens, assisted with fund placement.

About Access Holdings

Access Holdings Management Company LLC (Access Holdings) is a Baltimore-based mid-market investment firm focused on buy-and-build strategies. The firm was founded in 2013 to manage a concentrated portfolio of essential service-based companies in North America. Access currently manages over $1 billion of assets. The firm takes a purposeful research-intensive investing approach and seeks to build industry-leading businesses in partnership with exceptional entrepreneurs and executives. For more information, please visit www.accessholdings.com.

