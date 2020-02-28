Access MBA is Coming to LA with Top-Ranked Graduate Schools

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access MBA will be in Los Angeles for the first time on March 21st with a One-to-One event at the L.A. Grand Hotel Downtown.

The Access MBA Tour is currently held in over 50 cities around the world. At each event, professionals aspiring to MBA studies and managerial careers meet individually with prestigious international business schools.

The One-to-One format enables potential candidates to find an MBA program that best corresponds to their background and expectations. Prior to the event, each candidate profile is evaluated and matched with the most suitable participating business schools. The meetings conducted with MBA Admission Directors help event participants identify the programs that can provide them with the educational experience and career prospects they are looking for.

The Access MBA Spring 2020 Tour showcases over 200 international business schools. Potential MBA applicants in Los Angeles can expect to meet with representatives from UC Berkeley, UCLA, USC, UC Irvine, UC Davis, Pepperdine, Rice, HEC Paris and many more.

In addition to the in-person meetings with Admission Directors, event attendees receive MBA and GMAT preparation support, obtain information about funding options, can take advantage of special discounts, gain insight into the MBA admissions process and participate in workshops and presentations.

The Master of Business Administration degree has the distinction of being a valued asset to careers in the business world. The demand for MBA graduates also signifies higher salaries. In 2018, the median base salary among business school alumni was $115,000. In addition, various polls show that the majority of employers plan to hire new business school graduates, indicating the consistently bright prospects of business and management education.

In order for Access MBA to identify the most suitable business school options for event attendees, they are required to register online before the event. Online registration and participation in the event is free of charge.

Established in 2004, Advent Group is an independent event and media agency specializing in business education. Each year the Access MBA and Access Masters Tour introduce 50,000 potential applicants to over 200 top business schools at more than 160 events around the globe. As the worldwide leader in One-to-One MBA events, Advent Group's mission is to increase the awareness of business schools through media outreach, as well as to guide potential applicants towards the right schools and programs.

