Access Perfect Homes - An Innovative Resource for Finding a Home for the Disabled, Seniors, and Mobility Impaired

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Perfect Homes is excited to announce the launch of its residential real estate team dedicated to addressing the housing needs of those with mobility issues or physical disabilities which consequently impact their quality of life.

Established within the Keller Williams Realty system, Access Perfect Homes is the first team affiliated with a national real estate Brokerage to be dedicated to finding appropriate housing for those who may need assistive technologies, adaptive design and/or renovations that ease or eliminate livability challenges within a residence.

Over 61 million people in the US live with a disability which impacts their mobility, even in their own homes.

Additionally, Access Perfect Homes' focus includes meeting the needs of the senior population. According to 2012 Census data, over 40% of adults over the age of 65 live with at least one disability, with the primary limitation being mobility. The Access Perfect Homes team assists seniors, who may be considering downsizing, aging in place in a new home, or searching for an independent or assisted living community. A requirement of joining the Access Perfect Homes team is to have earned the Senior Real Estate Specialists (SRES) designation from the National Association of Realtors which certifies completion of professional training to understand and meet the needs of the elderly.

Toni Randolph, Founder of Access Perfect Homes, witnessed firsthand the problems that seniors and the physically impaired encounter when looking for a home while living in a retirement community with her husband Carl. They saw a need and envisioned a way to serve this population by providing a direct connection to a team of trained local professionals. Such is the genesis of Access Perfect Homes.

Recognizing the need for specialized training, Access School of Real Estate was created, offering a formal curriculum designed to educate real estate professionals on the distinct housing needs of those with mobility challenges or physical disabilities. The course material covers a broad spectrum ranging from adaptive remodeling to the latest smart home systems going well beyond the basics of ADA compliancy rules.

"Our focus is on helping people find or create homes that meet their individual needs and to create barrier-free living," explains Cheryl Davis, creator of the school's education and training program, as well as a Keller Williams agent with more than 35 years of Realtor experience. Her informed and authentic perspective comes from her confinement to a wheelchair over the last 20 years.

Access Perfect Homes' newly launched real estate website has dedicated features and search criteria tailored for those with mobility challenges, giving a unique perspective which is not typically found on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The team's objective is to highlight those design elements and renovations that create a comfortable home for those with physical limitations. Also included on the website, and linked to geographical searches, are overviews of essential amenities from transportation options to medical facilities. Search filters also allow homebuyers to search for select Adult communities.

Unlike other real estate teams, Access Perfect Homes has an all-inclusive professional referral network of renovators and contractors, as well as Smart Home designers ready and able to advise and assist those Clients seeking additional support. Other experts in the network include Home Health Care providers, Senior Move Managers, Certified Financial Planners, Geriatric Care Managers, as well as Estate and Elder Law Attorneys.

Despite the need for accessible housing, only 1% of the national housing stock offer five basic universal design features(1). Access Perfect Homes' long-term vision involves addressing the shortage of accessible homes with the launch of Built for Access, specifically geared towards increasing the availability of homes for those in need. Their goal is to provide homes which functionally enable individuals to lead fully accessible lifestyles. They will accomplish this through partnerships with an array of companies, including technology, home furnishings, and development firms for the purpose of designing, equipping and building home environments with accessible features uniquely suited for the individual's needs.

(1) Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University (2017). The State of the Nation's Housing

For more information on Access Perfect Homes team and network of experts, and lenders go to: www.accessperfecthomes.com

