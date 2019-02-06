Access Private Capital Raises $11.5 Million Investment in VineBrook Homes

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Private Capital, the private equity arm of Berkeley Capital Partners, announced today the closing of its newest investment. In partnership with NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint"), Access Private Capital contributed $11.5 million toward the recapitalization of VineBrook Homes ("VineBrook").

VineBrook Homes is an externally managed real estate company that specializes in acquiring, renovating and leasing single-family rental homes within the workforce sector. Since forming in 2007, VineBrook Homes has quickly become one of the largest providers of quality rental homes, with a growing portfolio of more than 4,500 homes located primarily in the Midwest.

"We are enthusiastic about our investment in VineBrook and the potential in this relatively new asset class," said Tony Palazzo, President of Access Private Capital. "The execution abilities of the VineBrook management team, the real estate investment expertise of NexPoint Advisors, and the favorable trends in the single-family rental market together create an opportunity that comes at just the right time for our investors."

"As we expand the NexPoint real estate platform, we are excited about strategic growth areas that complement our current offerings, and the single-family rental space is a perfect example of that," said NexPoint President Jim Dondero. "We value strong institutional partners such as Access that enhance these opportunities and augment activities in retail channels."

Access Private Capital is the private equity arm of Berkeley Capital Partners, a Registered Independent Advisory firm located in Atlanta, Georgia with more than $550 million assets under management.1 Currently, Access Private Capital manages more than $30 million in private equity investments, including its own private lending fund launched in April of 2018. Central to Access Private Capital's mission is a commitment to expanding access to quality private market investment opportunities by offering lower costs and smaller minimums than those found at most private equity firms.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. and NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. are affiliates of Highland Capital Management, L.P. ("Highland"). Based in Dallas, Texas, Highland is a multibillion-dollar global alternative investment manager. The firm specializes in strategies such as credit hedge funds, long only funds and separate account, distressed-for-control private equity, collateralized loan obligations, mutual funds, closed-end funds, ETFs and non-traded products. Highland also offers alternative investments, including emerging markets, long/short equities, real estate and natural resources. With extensive credit underwriting experience across all sectors, Highland provides support for NexPoint in identifying investments in companies and real estate opportunities in syndicated loans and CLOs.

1As of 12/31/2019

