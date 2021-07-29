Access Ready Shines a Light on Superheroes With Disabilities

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Reporter Issue 17 -The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

SUPERHEROES WITH DISABILITIES

Just because you have a disability does not mean you can't be a superhero. Throughout history our superheroes have had great abilities and disabilities. Superman can leap tall buildings with a single bound, go faster than a speeding bullet, fly quick enough to turn back time, but a tiny chunk of rock leaves him weak and barely able to walk let alone fly. Read More

LARGEST U.S. BLIND ADVOCACY GROUP BANS WEB ACCESSIBILITY OVERLAY GIANT ACCESSIBE

The National Federation of the Blind, America's most powerful civil rights and advocacy group for the visually impaired has launched a scathing attack on web accessibility overlay market leader accessiBe, accusing the company of engaging in "harmful" practices.

Read More

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? HOW COMPANIES CAN ENSURE THAT EMPLOYEES WITH HEARING LOSS ARE SUPPORTED

Unfortunately, hearing loss is a growing problem around the world. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, approximately 2.5 billion globally are "projected to have some degree of hearing loss." Read More

COURT FINDS DOMINO'S PIZZA VIOLATED THE ADA BY HAVING AN INACCESSIBLE WEBSITE AND ORDERS WCAG COMPLIANCE

Five years after the lawsuit was first filed, federal district court judge Jesus Bernal ruled on June 23 that Domino's had violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by having a website that was not fully accessible to the plaintiff, who is blind.

Read More

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY

Sponsored by VOTEC

JUDGE RULES FOR BLIND VOTERS IN NC ACCESSIBILITY CASE

A federal judge has ruled that the North Carolina State Board of Elections must give blind voters the opportunity to use an online voting system so they can vote absentee without assistance.

Read More

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REACHES AGREEMENT WITH NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS AND ITS BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS TO ENSURE POLLING PLACE ACCESSIBILITY FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES

The Justice Department today reached a settlement under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with San Luis Obispo County, California, to ensure that inmates with mobility disabilities have an equal opportunity to participate in San Luis Obispo Jail's (SLO Jail) programs, services and activities. Read More

EXECUTIVE ORDER ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND ACCESSIBILITY IN THE FEDERAL WORKFORCE

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including Sections 1104, 3301, and 3302 of Title 5, United States Code, and in order to strengthen the Federal workforce by promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, it is hereby ordered as follows Read More

FIRMER ACCESSIBILITY STANDARDS SOUGHT FOR HEALTH CARE

Doctors offices are supposed to be accessible to people with disabilities, but rules outlining what that means are going unenforced. Now, an independent federal agency is calling for change. The National Council on Disability wants the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue new regulations outlining exact parameters for what constitutes accessible medical and diagnostic equipment. Read More

WHO OWNS THE INTERNET?

Over the last two and a half decades, the internet has evolved and expanded into something barely recognizable from its humble beginnings. Trying to understand what the internet is and how it works can be incredibly confusing. But who actually owns the internet? For various reasons, this question is quite hard to answer. Read More

Sponsored by Commonlook

Content Curation sponsored by Microassist

Circulation sponsored by eReleases

Contact:

Douglas Towne

727-531-1000

[email protected]

SOURCE Access Ready Inc