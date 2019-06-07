Access Receivables Management Announces Inclusion in OMNIKAL's Top 500 List of Minority-Owned Businesses for 2019

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIKAL, the nation's largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, has recently acknowledged Access Receivables Management as one of Maryland's and the nation's "Top Businesses" for 2019." This exclusive ranking reflects Access Receivables' overall vision, leadership and economic accomplishments in moving our economy forward. The award, known as the Omni500, represents the most unique class of companies that have earned the distinction of fostering a culture of sustainable growth among the communities they serve.

2019 marks OMNIKAL'S 19th annual listing of the nation's top businesses. Over 2.1 million businesses participated in this year's program. The "Top Businesses" are determined by a selection committee, which evaluates the eligibility for all submissions in each award categories. The selection committee bases their decision on a set of criteria which includes reviewing each entrant's business profile, website and gross annual sales submitted. The businesses selected on these lists have become highly coveted among corporations, government agencies and educational institutions that desire to increase opportunities with privately held businesses.

"We are very proud to continue to support men and women who have become the core of our nation's innovation, productivity and economic growth. This distinct group of entrepreneurs continues to produce exceptional results and serve as a prime example for current and future generations," says Kenton Clarke, president and CEO of OMNIKAL.

Debbie Gillespie, CEO of Access Receivables, commented, "Access is proud of this award and is grateful for the acknowledgment of our hard work. As a certified, woman-owned business (WBE), I am dedicated to the principals and innovative business practices that we have embraced for over 20 years. Our 'Nice People Collect More' approach has been at the forefront of what we do since our inception. Today, over 200 enterprise companies, governments and institutions rely on Access for debt collection, BPO and fintech solutions" in Maryland and throughout the nation.

The "Top American Businesses Lists" offers the most comprehensive look at the strongest and largest segment of the United States economy – America's privately held companies. These middle-market companies are the most recognized and respected, having truly differentiated themselves in the ever-evolving inclusive marketplace.

Pam Long, VP of sales and marketing, added, "Our clients require excellence in recoveries, service and compliance. I am proud to be part of a team where we are consistently a top performer for our clients while also building a strong presence as a woman-owned business. We handle a wide variety of debts including human resource (HR-related) receivables, telecom, government, student debt and more."

For the complete list of winning companies, please visit www.omnikal.com.

About Access Receivables Management

ACCESS was established in 1999 by Debra Gillespie with one client and one employee. Over the years, she has received numerous awards for excellence and entrepreneurial success. The company's ongoing mission is to offer a new kind of collections approach that utilizes evolving communication technologies and strong people skills to maximize returns while creating an agent/debtor relationship that is redefining the industry. Our goal as a collection partner is to preserve the relationship of the client and their customer while collecting the debt. "Nice People Collect More™" ensures this occurs. We patiently work with each debtor to help them resolve their debt, resulting in our being "the" debt collector that receives testimonials instead of complaints. Visit our "What Do Our Debtors Think" tab on our website at https://access-receivables.com/what-our-debtors-think/.

About OMNIKAL

OMNIKAL was founded in 1999. Now the nation's largest inclusive business organization, OMNIKAL promotes entrepreneurship and the belief that entrepreneurs create real-world solutions to today's business and economic challenges. By fostering deeper and broader collaboration between business owners and entrepreneurial support organizations, the OMNIKAL network fuels healthier ecosystems through job creation and professional development and drives innovation resulting in strong economic growth. http://www.omnikal.com/

Nice People Collect More

Nice People Collect More

