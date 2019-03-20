Access To Care Improves For Patients With Complex Lung Disease

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a complex and life-threatening disease that requires a team of specialists to treat," said Pauline Bianchi, Vice President of Research and Development for the PFF. "Our goal is to expand the Care Center Network so that more individuals living with pulmonary fibrosis will receive expert care and support."

Pulmonary fibrosis causes progressive scarring in the lungs. More than 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year and there is no known cure for the disease.

Medical centers that meet the PFF's standards for patient care, teaching, and research are invited to apply online at the PFF's website, pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Eligibility requirements and details are provided on the site. Applications must be submitted online by April 26, 2019.

The PFF Care Center Network is comprised of medical centers that have experienced teams dedicated to advancing care for patients with fibrotic lung diseases. Experts in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, and pathology are required to be part of the care team at each PFF Care Center.

Patients utilizing CCN sites benefit from receiving a comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis, obtaining recommendations for continuing care, gaining assistance in acquiring essential social services, and having opportunities to participate in research. CCN medical centers collaborate with the PFF to actively engage their local PF communities with resources including support groups, clinical trials, and awareness events.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733) or 312.587.9272 from outside of the U.S.

CONTACT: Dorothy Coyle

773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Related Links

http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org

