Access to Electronic Medical Records Leveraging 1upHealth's FHIR Platform

BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The appearance of COVID-19 caused disruption to the medical sector, presenting new challenges to life and disability income insurance for underwriters obtaining medical information from applicants. Many carriers turned to alternative methods in order to assess risk while keeping applicants safe.

1upHealth is a leading aggregator of patient data that created a platform for them to share medical data from external health systems in a HIPAA-compliant way. 1upHealth recently partnered with MassMutual to make it easier to access medical information necessary to underwrite clients. 1upHealth has direct connectivity to over 10,000 U.S. health facilities, covering 280 million patients via federally mandated Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource data standards as described by the ONC and CMS final rule release. This coverage and clinical data enables customers to seamlessly search for their providers and authorize the secure transfer of their electronic medical records directly to underwriters using the latest technology.

MassMutual underwriters can now view authorized records with information about a patient's demographics, labs, prescriptions, doctor notes, immunizations and more. Partnering with 1upHealth is one way MassMutual is responding to how COVID-19 changed the underwriting process.

"This pandemic caused several challenges on how we support and service our customers, including our ability to easily underwrite and provide insurance coverage that customers need, especially in times like this. Our engagement with 1upHealth allows us to deliver on our commitments," said Mike Fanning, Head of MassMutual US.

"As a mentor to 1upHealth in the MassChallenge program, we're excited to expand this partnership to address the current challenges in obtaining medical information as well as part of our overall digital health profile strategy," said Nelson Cabral, Head of MassMutual New Business & Underwriting R&D.

