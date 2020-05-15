Access to Water is Critical to Curb Disease Spread Today and Build Resiliency for the Future

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is not the first and will not be the last epidemic that countries will face. Resilience to future crises depends on actions taken now, as well as on policies, institutions and capacity put in place during normal times. Let us ensure this threat is not a missed opportunity to achieve our vision of universal access to water, sanitation, and hygiene.

As leaders, this is our chance to save lives. Matt Damon and Gary White, alongside WaterEquity Managing Director, Paul O'Connell and Water.org President, Jennifer Schorsch pledge their support for the Leaders' Call to Action.

"During this extraordinary public crisis, we know that the people we serve have the least access to services and face the greatest risk of infection. We strongly support Sanitation and Water For All and the Leaders' Call to Action on COVID-19 to benefit everyone, everywhere." – Matt Damon, co-founder Water.org & WaterEquity

"Water.org is proud to stand beside our sector leaders and stakeholders to highlight the urgent need to prioritize water and sanitation now. Financing sustainable solutions that strengthen services and systems for all will allow us to emerge stronger and more resilient to future shock. Invest in water today." – Jennifer Schorsch, President Water.org

"The COVID-19 global pandemic highlights the critical need for increased investment to accelerate access to safe water and sanitation for all. If we are to reduce the impact of this and future pandemics, we must ensure these two vital needs are met." – Dr. Paul O'Connell, Managing Director WaterEquity

"Water touches everything, and this pandemic is no exception. The frontline defense is handwashing, made possible by safe water. Let's make water, sanitation, and hygiene available to everyone to prevent the spread of diseases today and to support the health and resilience of our global community tomorrow." – Gary White, CEO and Co-founder Water.org & WaterEquity

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 29 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, we've been providing women hope, children health and families a future. Learn more at https://water.org.

WaterEquity is the first-ever asset manager exclusively focused on solving the global water crisis. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, WaterEquity funds invest in a portfolio of financial institutions and enterprises in emerging markets to deliver access to safe water supply and sanitation to families living in poverty. WaterEquity is currently raising its third fund, the USD 150 million Global Access Fund, which aims to reach five to eight million people living in poverty with safe water or sanitation. Learn more at https://waterequity.org/

