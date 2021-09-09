Access Vascular Inc. and Association for Vascular Access partner to champion clinicians leading care transformation at their institutions

Partnership focuses on empowering VA specialists in their mission to reduce complications in vascular access procedures Tweet this

"AVI exists to transform the field of vascular access and champion clinicians in this space. It is our sole mission, and it aligns well with AVA's vision for a world with safe and reliable vascular access," said James Biggins, CEO of Access Vascular. "The innovation in vascular access catheters has been rather incremental, especially as it relates to the materials from which they are made. This partnership affirms our conviction to solve critical issues in vascular access procedures through making innovation more accessible by physicians and patients worldwide."

Transformational in their design, AVI catheters are made of a whole new proprietary hydrogel material that does not disrupt the body's natural chemistry, evading the clotting cascade and resulting complications. Unlike traditional polyurethane catheters that initiate this foreign body response, HydroPICC® and HydroMID™ are shown to reduce thrombus accumulation by an average of 97%3.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome AVI as our Strategic Partner," said Cate Brennan, CEO of AVA. "We look forward to fostering innovation by partnering on continuing education and patient safety initiatives with AVI."

The combined goal of AVI and AVA is to help clinicians move treatment innovation forward. Reducing thrombus complications and total medical expense with no change to workflow means many hospital teams may realize the benefits of a better vascular access solution for their patients as soon as they start using it.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body's natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID™. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About the Association for Vascular Access (AVA)

The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) is the dominant thought leader in the vascular access (VA) specialty and provides continuing education to healthcare professionals and pre-licensure medical, nursing and allied health students around the globe. Founded in 1985 as a multidisciplinary organization, AVA advocates for evidence-based practices and improved safety for both providers and patients. AVA advances research through the Journal for Association for Vascular Access (JAVA), enhances patient outcomes through education on AVA Academy and partners with the industry device community to promote quality and innovation. To learn more, visit avainfo.org.

